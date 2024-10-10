Japan’s Lion Shares Jump as Fund Takes Stake in Underperformer

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Lion Corp. rose as much as 7.4%, the most in two months, after a Japanese engagement fund took a stake in the domestic maker of toothpastes and other household products.

Japan Activation Capital, founded last year by ex-Carlyle Group Inc. executive Hiroyuki Otsuka, became a shareholder of Lion on Oct. 9 and signed a partnership agreement to enhance the company’s corporate value, the fund and Lion said in a joint statement.

Lion’s shares have been underperforming the Topix index for most of the period since mid-2020.

JAC aims to review Lion’s overseas partners and its brand strategies to accelerate the firm’s growth, Otsuka said, adding that the fund’s stake in the firm is less than 5%. The fund’s total assets come to ¥130 billion ($871 million), according to a press release.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.