Legendary Is in Talks to Buy Wanda’s Stake in ‘Dune’ Studio

(Bloomberg) -- Legendary Entertainment LLC is in advanced talks to buy out Dalian Wanda Group’s stake in the movie studio, people familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese conglomerate looks to unwind one of its most high-profile overseas acquisitions.

Legendary and Apollo Global Management Inc. are poised to take control of the company after the potential deal, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. An announcement could come as soon as in the coming days, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and an agreement could still be delayed or fall apart, the people said. A representative for Wanda didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment outside office hours in China, while representatives for Apollo and Legendary declined to comment.

Founded by financier Thomas Tull in 2000, Legendary is behind films such as Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong. Wanda acquired Legendary for about $3.5 billion in 2016. Apollo bought a $760 million equity stake in the film studio from Wanda in 2022. Legendary’s associated productions garnered more than $20 billion at the box office globally.

