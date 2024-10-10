Neil Shen’s HongShan Opens London Office, Eyes Europe Deals

Skyscrapers in the Canary Wharf financial, business and shopping district, left, and the City of London square mile financial district, centre, in London, UK, on Tuesday Sept. 26, 2023. UK regulators want to boost diversity and inclusion in the financial services sector by requiring firms to set targets and making clear that a bankers private behavior can be relevant to determining their suitability to work in the industry. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- HongShan Capital Group, the firm formerly known as Sequoia Capital China, is setting up a London office to look for investment opportunities in Europe.

The company, known for backing some of China’s biggest internet firms, registered an entity under the name of HSG Advisors UK Ltd., according to a filing with the Financial Conduct Authority. HongShan is planning to focus on late stage and private equity deals in areas including consumer, consumer internet, healthcare and new energy, according to people familiar with the matter.

HongShan’s office in London will “facilitate connections in Europe,” the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday, declining to comment further.

Led by Chinese venture capitalist and entrepreneur Neil Shen, HongShan is trying to adjust its course after Sequoia Capital broke up into three entities and split its China and US operations due to growing tensions between the world’s two largest economies. The firm has ploughed billions over the past decade into Chinese companies including ByteDance Ltd. and JD.com Inc, covering investments from early to growth stages.

It’s part of a number of China-focused funds that are seeking new breakthroughs, as the country’s economic growth slows and regulators tighten rules in the finance and consumer technology sectors. Hillhouse, another Chinese investment powerhouse, has also opened an office in London.

HongShan managed about $56 billion in assets as of June last year. It raised around $9 billion in 2022 from pensions, endowment funds and family offices from the US, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The Chinese firm, which has about 300 staff, has no immediate plans to expand in the US or invest in artificial intelligence-related deep tech, one of the people said, asking not be to identified discussing a private matter. The company plans to make more overseas investments under the HSG brand name, the person added.

HongShan plans to keep the team in London small with one managing director based there, the people added.

The company already has nearly 10 portfolio investments in Europe, including Monzo Bank Ltd., a London-based digital bank; new energy firm GEO; designer brand Ami Paris, and German healthcare business Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc. Its overseas investments are mostly in Asia, including Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.