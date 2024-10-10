Zelenskiy Says Forces Lack Equipment, Aims for November Summit

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his military is confronting a shortage of military equipment as he reinforced plans to hold a second summit to push for an end to Russia’s war next month.

“Before winter, we need your support,” Zelenskiy said in Paris after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Responding to questions from journalists during a tour of European capitals, he said a ceasefire was not a topic of discussion with European leaders.

The Ukrainian leader traveled earlier Thursday to London for talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Zelenskiy aimed to present his “victory plan” mapping out an end to the conflict during his talks.

