Israel Yet to Reach Iran Decision as It Steps Up Beirut Strikes

(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s government has yet to decide how to retaliate against Iran for a missile attack last week, according to an Israeli official familiar with the matter.

A security cabinet meeting on Thursday night ended without a decision on what the response should be, the official said. It’s unclear if there are divisions within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government or if it is biding its time.

Meanwhile, Israel stepped up strikes on Beirut on Thursday after two days of relative calm in the Lebanese capital. The Lebanese health ministry said 22 people were killed and 117 wounded in the attacks, which are part of Israel’s campaign to degrade the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

Israel says the strikes on Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, as well as a ground incursion into the south of the country, are necessary because diplomatic efforts failed to stop Hezbollah’s missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory.

Israel’s offensive in Lebanon has so far killed hundreds of people and caused over a million to flee their homes, according to the Lebanese government. Tens of thousands of Israelis have been displaced from near the Lebanese border and around 25 civilians have been killed by Hezbollah’s attacks over the past year.

A day before the cabinet meeting, US President Joe Biden had his first call with Netanyahu in about six weeks. The two discussed Iran’s salvo on Oct. 1 — which caused little damage but forced millions of Israelis into shelters and killed a person in the West Bank — and the response from Israel.

Biden has warned Israel against attacking Iran’s oil-export facilities and nuclear sites, which Tehran would view as especially provocative. It’s vowed to react aggressively to any attack against it.

The US is pressing Israel to limit its response against Iran to military targets and is also proposing a fresh round of economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic, according to people familiar with the matter.

Washington is aiming to give Netanyahu an off-ramp that allows him to resist calls for severe retribution from hard-line nationalists in his coalition, as well as some opposition leaders. There’s no guarantee he’ll take it, especially given that the Biden administration is reluctant to cut weapons supplies to Israel or take other measures that might force Netanyahu’s hand.

The US, European and Arab states are concerned that a major Israeli attack on Iran could trigger a region-wide war that forces Washington in directly, pushes up energy prices and hurts the global economy. Biden’s especially keen to keep the Middle East as calm as possible ahead of the Nov. 5 US elections.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan on Friday. The two countries have increased economic and defense ties in recent years and it’ll be the leaders’ first meeting since Pezeshkian was elected earlier this year. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say over Iranian foreign and military policy, but the president has influence over both areas.

In Lebanon, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri — a key ally of Hezbollah — said France and the UK are trying to reach a cease-fire deal between the group and Israel. But, he said, “the US rejection remains an obstacle,” according to comments aired on Al-Jadeed TV.

The US has said that it supports Israel’s military operations against Hezbollah, designated a terrorist organization by America and many other countries. Yet it says it “ultimately” wants a diplomatic solution.

Israel sent troops into Lebanon last week. It has four divisions — each one typically has 5,000 to 10,000 soldiers — operating in southern Lebanon or the border area. They’re trying to destroy Hezbollah’s sites and weapons stockpiles, as well as move its fighters away from the border area.

Fighting between Israel and Hamas — another Iran-supported militant group — continues in Gaza and truce talks have been stalled for months. On Thursday, Israel announced the death of three soldiers in the Palestinian territory.

Still, Israel has severely weakened Hamas in the past year, killing perhaps half its 35,000-odd fighters, which has allowed it to switch its main focus to its northern border and Hezbollah.

Hamas triggered the war in Gaza by attacking Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostage. Hezbollah started firing on Israel in solidarity with Hamas, which is also designated a terrorist group by the US and others.

Israel’s offensive on Gaza has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there.

