Japan’s Ishiba Signals Continuity on First Overseas Trip as Prime Minister

(Bloomberg) -- New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba signaled policy continuity as he vowed to deepen ties with South Korea and conveyed concerns to China over their souring relationship during a regional summit in Laos.

Ishiba wrapped up his first overseas trip since becoming prime minister this month by calling for unity with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the wake of rising tensions with China.

While Ishiba, a former defense minister, is known for his deep interest in security matters and in discussing the idea of an Asian NATO, he largely stuck to the line of his predecessor Fumio Kishida throughout his two-day visit.

Speaking Friday at a press conference in the Laotian capital of Vientiane, following meetings with Asean and other regional leaders, Ishiba said he conveyed to Chinese Premier Li Qiang Tokyo’s stance over thorny issues, including the fatal stabbing of a Japanese boy in Shenzhen and the entry into Japanese airspace of a Chinese military aircraft.

“I sent a clear message that unilateral changes to the status quo by force will never be accepted anywhere in the world,” Ishiba said. “I have clearly communicated Japan’s position to the leaders of various countries regarding the situation in the region including North Korea, the East China Sea and the South China Sea.”

Yet Ishiba added that he made it clear to Li that Japan wants to keep communications open with its regional rival to improve their relationship.

The prime minister also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and affirmed efforts to deepen bilateral ties and their alliance with the US to deal with threats from North Korea. Trilateral cooperation has strengthened following a three-way summit at Camp David, Maryland in 2023 with Ishiba’s predecessor, Yoon and President Joe Biden.

When Ishiba returns to Japan he will focus on an upcoming general election to shore up his leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and gain a mandate for his new administration.

