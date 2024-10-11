US Expands Sanctions on Iran Oil Sector Over Israel Attack

The impounded Iranian crude oil tanker, Grace 1, is silhouetted as it sits anchored off the coast of Gibraltar, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Tensions have flared in the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks as Iran resists U.S. sanctions that are crippling its oil exports and lashes out after the seizure on July 4 of one of its ships near Gibraltar. Photographer: Marcelo del Pozo/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US announced new sanctions on Iran’s oil and petrochemicals sectors in response to the country’s Oct. 1 ballistic-missile attack on Israel.

The US sanctioned 17 ships and 10 entities that have linked to the “ghost fleet” of tankers linked to the shipment of Iranian oil and petrochemicals, including to refineries in China, the Treasury Department said. Friday’s action will also allow the US to target a broader range of activities related to the trade in the future, the department said.

The sanctions are aimed at preventing Iran from using its oil revenue to fund its nuclear and ballistic-missile programs, as well as its support for proxy forces throughout the Middle East and the rest of the world, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

The US “will not hesitate to take further action to hold Iran accountable,” Yellen said.

The ships and companies are based in Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and elsewhere. Chinese purchases of Iranian oil have surged since 2021, according to a an analysis by the Energy Information Administration.

