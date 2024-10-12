HK’s Lee to Unveil Steps to Boost Financial Hub Role, SCMP Says

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s leader is set to announce measures to bolster the city’s standing as a global financial hub when he makes a key policy address next week, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified sources.

Chief Executive John Lee will outline measures to diversify the city’s economy, through developing new industries such as life sciences, while boosting existing sectors like the fashion trade, the paper reported Saturday.

Hong Kong is planning to lower the amount of tax it levies on spirits to regain its edge as a premier destination for nightlife, dining and shopping, people familiar with the matter said last month. It may be a highlight of Lee’s address too.

The financial services sector is the backbone of Hong Kong’s economy and the moves would represent the latest steps by the city’s government to win back global investors and visitors. Hong Kong is under increasing pressure to regain its relevance as a travel hub as it faces rising competition from metropolises in mainland China, as well as Singapore and Japan.

