US Expects Israel to Hit Iran’s Military, Energy Sites, NBC Says

(Bloomberg) -- The US believes Israel has narrowed down potential targets for its response to Iran’s recent missile attack to military and energy infrastructure, NBC reported, citing US officials who weren’t identified.

There’s no indication Israel will target Iranian nuclear facilities or attempt to assassinate specific individuals — but nor is there a final decision about how or when it will act, according to NBC’s report.

US and Israeli officials have said the response may come during the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday, which ends Saturday at nightfall, NBC said.

Rocked by a year of war in Gaza that’s now spread to Lebanon, the Middle East has been bracing for Israel’s response to Iran’s Oct. 1 missile barrage for almost two weeks. The US and other allies have urged a limited response in order to avert further escalation in the region.

