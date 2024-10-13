China Holds Major Drills Around Taiwan as ‘Warning’ to Lai

(Bloomberg) -- China’s armed forces held more drills around Taiwan that it said were intended as a warning to the democratically run government to halt “separatist acts.”

The exercises on Monday involved army, navy, air and rocket forces, a spokesperson for the Chinese military said in a statement on social media. State broadcaster China Central Television posted a map that showed six large red blocks around Taiwan where the drills occurred.

The military activity was “a stern warning to the separatist acts of ‘Taiwan independence’ forces,” the spokesperson said. “It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity.”

The drills underscore China’s persistent efforts to pressure new Taiwan President Lai Ching-te. They were named “Joint Sword-2024B,” following on from the “2024A” exercises held right after his inauguration in May.

The latest activity came after Lai said in a speech last week that he’d stand up to the challenges posed by China, which views Taiwan as territory that must be brought under its control, by force if necessary. President Joe Biden has repeatedly said the US would defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry condemned Beijing’s actions, saying in a statement that it dispatched military forces to respond. It also said Lai’s speech last week highlighted his firm determination to maintain peace and stability in the strait.

