(Bloomberg) -- TPG Telecom Ltd. agreed to sell its fiber and enterprise, government and wholesale fixed business to Vocus Group Ltd. in a deal valued at A$5.25 billion ($3.5 billion).

Vocus will provide fixed network services back to TPG as part of the agreement, TPG said in a statement Monday.

