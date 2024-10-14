China Eastern Pulls Madrid Flight as Subsidies Come Under Threat

A Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd. (Comac) C919 aircraft operated by China Eastern Airlines Corp. during the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. Aircraft delivery delays, the uphill battle of going green by 2050 and elevated airfares that increasingly make flying the domain of the wealthy  all these topics and more will be in focus this week as executives from over 1,000 companies descend on Singapore for Asias most influential aerospace and defense exhibition. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China Eastern Airlines Co. is pulling its twice-weekly flight from Wenzhou to Madrid at the end of this month as the country’s aviation officials crack down on subsidies underpinning international flights from smaller cities.

The carrier has stopped accepting bookings for the route, which only started in November last year, its website shows. While Wenzhou, about 460 kilometers (285 miles) south of Shanghai has a population of 9.8 million — larger than New York City — its airport doesn’t offer a vast range of international flights, with only services to Rome and Italy left.

China Eastern didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

Long-distance flights from mid-tier Chinese cities are coming under scrutiny as the Civil Aviation Administration of China seeks to reign in services that distort competition. These flights are largely made possible by financial incentives offered by local governments looking to boost tourism.

Guidance issued by the CAAC at the end of August sets out rules scaling back subsidies to a handful of major Chinese airports, while also concentrating long-distance flights around the busiest cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. A review into the legality of some international flight route subsidies is also planned.

The policy changes come as mainland carriers increase services internationally, particularly to Europe as foreign carriers pull out.

Subsidies for long-haul flights from smaller Chinese cities have been commonplace for years. Between 2014 to 2023, China’s top three airlines, including Air China Ltd. and China Southern Airlines Co., amassed 111.1 billion yuan in subsidies or government grants almost all linked to operating air routes, according to the carrier’s annual reports.

Yunnan province in China’s southwest has offered incentives of up to 20 million yuan per airline to subsidize international flights, provided they hit passenger metrics.

International carriers have meanwhile become more disciplined and with demand for travel into the world’s second-biggest aviation market falling, Lufthansa, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. and Qantas Airways Ltd. have pulled back or withdrawn services. European carriers have also raised concerns about China’s use of Russian airspace — saving time and fuel — to offer much cheaper flights.

--With assistance from Josh Xiao and Linda Lew.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.