China Exports Growth Slows in Setback to Economy’s Bright Spot

(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports rose much less than expected in September, curbing a trade rebound that has been a bright spot for the slowing economy.

Exports climbed just 2.4% in dollar terms from a year earlier, while imports inched up 0.3%, the customs administration said Monday. That left a trade surplus of $81.71 billion for the month. Economists had forecast that exports would rise 6% while imports would expand 0.8%.

Chinese exports have been a rare source of strong growth for the economy this year, with the total value of shipments through September the second highest on record. However, imports haven’t grown as fast due to the slowdown in domestic growth, causing a record trade surplus and prompting more countries to raise barriers to Chinese goods.

Beijing has sought to bolster growth with a slew of stimulus measures, which could lift demand for imports and also put pressure on prices to rise. The domestic economy has been in deflation since the second quarter of last year, which has pushed down export prices.

China has relied on manufacturing and exports to propel growth as the property sector slump has weighed on consumer sentiment. This two-speed model has worked well so far as global demand remains relatively strong, but rising trade barriers could threaten its sustainability as other countries complain about a flood of cheap Chinese goods.

The European Union voted earlier this month to impose tariffs as high as 45% on electric vehicles from China, accusing Beijing of unfairly subsidizing its industry and hurting local manufacturers.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded its forecasts for China’s economic growth this and next year after Beijing signaled its intent to draw a line under its growth slowdown. The bank, however, maintained its predictions for slower growth for 2026 and beyond, citing factors including a global push by countries and companies to reduce their reliance on China in their supply chains.

