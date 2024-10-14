China Resources Beverage’s HK IPO Draws CTG Duty Free

(Bloomberg) -- China Resources Beverage Holdings Co. has attracted China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp., the world’s largest travel retailer, and UBS Asset Management AG as some of the cornerstone investors for its planned Hong Kong initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Oaktree Capital Management LP and Boyu Capital are also among the cornerstone investors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The owner of the C’estbon water brand is looking to raise as much as $750 million in the IPO, the people said.

China Resources Beverage will start taking orders for the share sale — one of the biggest in Hong Kong this year — as soon as Tuesday, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and details of the IPO could still change, the people said. Representatives for China Resources Beverage and UBS Asset Management declined to comment, while representatives for CTG Duty Free, Oaktree and Boyu didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

China Resources Beverage’s IPO comes as first-time share sales in Hong Kong stage a tentative recovery, aided by Beijing’s stimulus pledges over the past few weeks that have ignited a sharp, albeit volatile, rebound in Chinese stocks.

Horizon Robotics, a Chinese provider of software and hardware used in autonomous driving systems, is also planning to launch a larger-than-expected Hong Kong IPO this week, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

--With assistance from Noele Illien.

