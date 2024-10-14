Indonesia’s Next President Calls Up Possible Ministers, Media Reports Say

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto called up ministerial candidates for a meeting at his residence on Monday, ahead of his inauguration later this month, according to local TV outlets.

All clad in Indonesian traditional batik attire, the people seen arriving at Prabowo’s residence this afternoon declined to tell reporters what specific cabinet positions they were offered, and only said the incoming president sought their help with his government.

Saifullah Yusuf, currently Minister of Social Affairs, was among those seen in the gathering. While he declined to comment on his cabinet appointment, he told Kompas TV that he discussed with the incoming president how to better consolidate national data for social aid.

Others who attended the meeting are human rights activist Natalius Pigai and Nusron Wahid, who was a part of Prabowo’s presidential campaign team.

Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported that the next president is considering to reappoint Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati or offer her the post of coordinating minister for economic affairs. She was not sighted at Prabowo’s residence as of 3:30 p.m. local time.

The rupiah gained 0.1% to close at 15,560 per dollar on Monday, its strongest against the greenback in more than a week and outperforming its Asian peers, partly buoyed by the news on Indrawati. The yield on five year notes held an earlier decline to close two basis points lower at 6.42%.

(Updates with more comments from politicians)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.