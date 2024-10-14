Inflows into China’s Tech ETF Top Global Peers on Stimulus Bets

(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese exchange-traded fund tracking the tech-heavy ChiNext Index drew the largest inflow among ETFs worldwide last week, as retail investors chased returns that surged after an economic stimulus blitz.

The E Fund ChiNext Price Index ETF attracted 35 billion yuan ($5.3 billion) of net inflows last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s helped the ETF nearly double its market capitalization in the nine trading sessions between the central bank’s stimulus announcement and the end of last week — while the underlying ChiNext gauge rose a more modest 37%.

The E fund has been one of the go-to buys for the so-called National Team of state-owned funds during stock market routs. But last week’s surge may be more attributable to retail investors, who are increasingly preferring ETFs as a way to shop equities.

Most of last week’s inflows came on Oct. 9, the first trading day allowed for retail traders who opened accounts over the Golden Week holiday, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. In order to trade ChiNext-listed shares directly, new retail investors must establish at least 24 months of trading record. Buying through ETFs would be easier for rookie traders who may have been tempted by ChiNext’s back-to-back double-digit weekly gains.

