Russia Jails French Citizen for Breaking ‘Foreign Agent’ Law

(Bloomberg) -- A Moscow court sentenced a French citizen, Laurent Vinatier, to three years in jail for violating a law on so-called foreign agents, Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Vinatier, a consultant with the Swiss group Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue who was working on Eurasian issues, was detained in June. The Investigative Committee said on Monday that Vinatier illegally collected information about Russia’s military and military-technical activity and failed to comply with legislation requiring registration as a foreign agent.

Vinatier admitted his guilt, the state-run Tass news service reported from the courtroom.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.