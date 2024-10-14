ADVERTISEMENT

Singapore GDP Grew 2.1% Last Quarter on Manufacturing Rebound

By Swati Pandey
The Merlion statue and the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Singapore's recovery held up in 2022, with a relatively strong year-end performance shoring up the economy ahead of an expected global slowdown this year. Photographer: Lionel Ng/Bloomberg (Lionel Ng/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economic growth accelerated in the third quarter, suggesting the recovery is gaining momentum in the face of tight monetary settings and intensifying geopolitical tensions.

Gross domestic product advanced 2.1% in the three months through September from the prior quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said Monday. That compares with a 2% pace that economists had anticipated. 

From a year earlier, the economy expanded 4.1% in the period, versus economists’ estimate of 3.8%.

The results show the economy has shifted to a stronger footing as the year has progressed. The city-state earlier this year narrowed its forecast for 2024 GDP growth to a range of 2%-3% from 1%-3% previously, in a sign the recovery will maintain its momentum.

“The manufacturing sector expanded by 7.5 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2024, rebounding from the 1.1 per cent contraction in the previous quarter,” the ministry said in a statement. “The construction sector grew by 3.1 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, easing from the 4.8 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.” 

Uncertainties are clouding the horizon however as households grapple with cost-of-living pressures, while the upcoming US presidential election and a weaker Chinese economy remain cause for concern. Escalating tensions in the Middle East — with Singapore a major oil-importer — are also a potential threat.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in an Oct. 2 video message that he expects inflation will ease further in coming months, thanks in part to initiatives to curb living costs for low-income households. 

While Singapore’s core inflation, which excludes housing and private transportation, fell to its lowest level since 2022 in July, it accelerated to 2.7% in August, suggesting prices remain sticky. 

