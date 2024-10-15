Korea Zinc Shares Gain as MBK Says It Secured Substantial Stake

(Bloomberg) -- Korea Zinc Co. shares rose as much as 1.9% after buyout firm MBK Partners said it has acquired a large enough stake to help it win control of the world’s top zinc refiner in a closely watched takeover battle.

The stock advanced to as high as 808,000 won. MBK Partners and partner Young Poong Corp. said after Monday’s close that they secured a 5.34% stake in the zinc smelter through their tender offer at 830,000 won apiece.

MBK said it believes it has “secured enough voting shares to get our views across during shareholders meetings”. Korea Zinc said it believes the subscription fell short of MBK’s target.

Korea Zinc Chairman Choi Yun-Beom has bid 890,000 won to fend off the unsolicited bid from the two companies. Choi’s offer, backed by buyout firm Bain Capital, will run until Oct. 23.

