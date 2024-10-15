RBA Alert to Signs Inflation Expectations Becoming De-Anchored

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank is on constant alert for signs that inflation expectations may become unmoored in the current episode of elevated and sticky prices, though it’s confident they’re contained in the near-term, Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said.

“The fact that expectations feed into actual inflation outcomes means de-anchored expectations typically leads to greater inflation volatility,” Hunter said Wednesday in a speech in Sydney. “Given the enormous damage that such de-anchoring can cause, and that policy can be enacted more flexibly while expectations remain anchored, the RBA board is constantly alert for signs that this risk might emerge here in Australia.”

So far, Hunter concluded, expectations remain well within the Reserve Bank’s 2-3% target. She pointed to some evidence that households and labor unions are actually taking less of a signal from the recent elevated price pressures.

“It’s important that we track how they’re evolving and that we understand how expectations are formed, so we can monitor whether there are any signs of this risk materializing in the future,” said Hunter, who oversees economic forecasting in her role as assistant governor.

Hunter’s comments come as the RBA has said it will hold interest rates at the current 12-year high of 4.35% until it’s confident inflation is moving sustainably back to target. That contrasts with most of the developed world which has already embarked on an easing cycle. Last month, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell led his colleagues in an outsized rate cut designed to preserve the strength of the US economy.

Financial market pricing implies the RBA’s next move is down, with a cut seen early next year. A Bloomberg News survey showed that a majority of economists expect the RBA will keep the cash rate steady this year.

