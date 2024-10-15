Rio Tinto’s Iron Ore Shipments Steady Despite China Slowdown

Train carriages move along a track at the Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. Cloudbreak mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Australia, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Chinese demand for Australian iron ore will remain strong despite the nations disappointing post-pandemic recovery, according to Fortescue Metals, the worlds fourth-biggest producer. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group said third-quarter iron ore shipments edged up 1% from the year before, as demand from China continued to soften amid an economic slowdown and ongoing property crisis.

The world’s second-largest miner shipped 84.5 million tons of the key steelmaking material over the three months to the end of September, in line with analyst estimates. Full-year guidance for its iron ore operations was kept at 323 to 338 million tons, with productivity gains offsetting ore depletion.

Demand for iron ore in the world’s biggest consumer remains subdued due to problems in China’s metals-intensive property sector, although that’s been partially offset by some corners of the manufacturing industry and exports of steel. The nation has introduced stimulus packages in recent months in a bid to renew confidence.

“We progressed our major projects to deliver profitable organic growth,” Rio Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm said in a statement Wednesday. “We are on track for first production from our Simandou high-grade iron ore project next year and first lithium from the Rincon starter plant by the end of this year. Meanwhile,the ramp-up of copper production continues at the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine.”

The company’s copper output slipped 1% from the year before, while bauxite output rose 8% and aluminum was down 2%.

While iron ore accounts for around two-thirds of the company’s revenue, the miner is diversifying into new commodities including lithium. Earlier this month it announced a $6.7 billion takeover of Arcadium Lithium Ltd., marking its return to deal-making after more than a decade.

(Updates with CEO comment in fourth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.