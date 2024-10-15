Warner Debuts Max Video Across Asia While Rivals Pull Out

A Warner Bros Discovery office in New York, US, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Warner Bros Discovery Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 23. Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. plans to debut its Max streaming service across new Asian markets from Nov. 19, a major expansion in a region where Amazon.com Inc. and Walt Disney Co. are scaling back investment in content.

Warner announced it will bring popular franchises such as Harry Potter, Friends as well as the Dune: Prophecy series and DC Universe to markets including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. It will offer the streaming service for mobile devices and TV through various subscription options.

Prime Video and Disney+ have significantly cut their investment in the region to shore up profitability lately, even as Netflix Inc. has been ramping up original content production. Local streaming operators have also placed big bets on sports or local talent, helping the growth of the market.

The new strategy follows Max’s launch in Japan through a partnership with local streaming platform U-Next. Warner aims to release the service in Australia in the first half of next year.

Globally, Warner is grappling with a dwindling traditional cable audience. It recently wrote down the value of TV networks such as CNN and TNT, reflecting an exodus of viewers from cable to streaming, taking with them advertising sales and subscriber fees.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.