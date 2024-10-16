BHP’s Iron Ore Output Edges Up as Supply Glut Concerns Grow

Iron ore falls onto stockpiles at the Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. Cloudbreak mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Australia, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Chinese demand for Australian iron ore will remain strong despite the nations disappointing post-pandemic recovery, according to Fortescue Metals, the worlds fourth-biggest producer. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. said iron ore output in its first quarter rose 2% from the year-before, as moves by major miners to ramp up production raise the specter of over-supply.

The world’s largest miner produced 64.6 million tons of iron ore over the three months to the end of September, it said in a statement Thursday. Full-year guidance for its iron ore operations was kept at 255 to 265.5 million tons.

It comes as China — the biggest consumer of iron ore — attempts to prop up its struggling property sector amid a slump in its economy. While domestic steel demand is muted, it has been somewhat offset by the local manufacturing industry and exports to other Asian markets.

“China has announced a series of monetary easing policies in an effort to support economic growth, and has indicated more significant fiscal stimulus is on the horizon,” BHP Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry said in company filings. “Upcoming stimulus is likely to focus on relieving local debt, stabilizing the property market and bolstering business confidence.”

Over the past year, BHP has focused on streamlining its port operations and ramping-up its South Flank mine, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, to full production capacity. It aims to reach 305 million tons per annum in the medium term, compared with 260 million tons of output last fiscal year.

The expansion comes as fellow iron ore majors Rio Tinto Plc and Vale SA boost their own supplies. Rio, which handed down its production report Wednesday, will bring its Simandou mine online next year. Meanwhile, Vale churned out 5.5% more ore compared to a year ago and has plans to further raise output.

BHP said production was up across all major commodities in its portfolio, including its copper business which accounts for about 30% of its annual earnings. Production of the red metal in the period rose 4% from the year-before.

