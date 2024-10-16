China State-Linked Agency Calls for Probe into Intel Security

Altera Corp. headquarters in San Jose, California, US, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. The Biden-Harris administrations big bet on Intel Corp. to lead a US chipmaking renaissance is in grave trouble as a result of the companys mounting financial struggles, creating a potentially damaging setback for the countrys most ambitious industrial policy in decades. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese agency backed by the country’s internet overseer is pushing for an investigation into Intel Corp. products sold domestically, warning of security flaws and high failure rates.

The Cyber Security Association of China. a little-known entity backed by the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China, called in a public WeChat post for an investigation to protect consumers. It accused Intel of allowing built-in backdoors in chips for years, compromising user safety.

It’s unclear whether the CAC, which polices the country’s internet industry and data management regimes, has endorsed the association’s position. The low-profile grouping of internet companies and researchers was founded in 2016 and focuses on training and relationship-building within the industry. Intel representatives didn’t respond to several calls and emails requesting comment.

“Intel products pose serious risks to national security,” the association said in its social media post.

Beijing has for years waged a campaign to reduce a reliance on foreign technology as US tensions ratcheted higher, urging enterprises to choose local alternatives.

Government-linked bodies have also pushed employees to ditch foreign brands such as iPhones. In 2022, Beijing ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, one of the most aggressive efforts to eradicate key overseas technology.

Still, calls targeting Intel have been rare given its dominance of the PC processor market and longstanding presence in China. In recent years, its clout has diminished as rivals such as Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gained market share in the post-PC era. Intel’s shares plummeted this week after ASML Holding NV cut its sales outlook, sparking a global rout in the chip sector.

