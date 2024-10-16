Chinese Stocks Extend Decline From Peak to More Than 10%

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks dropped in early trading Wednesday in a sign of growing disappointment over the pace of stimulus rollout.

The CSI 300 Index fell as much as 1.3%, bringing losses since an Oct. 8 high to more than 10%. A gauge of Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong slid 1%.

The market has been on a roller-coaster ride since late September, when a series of stimulus measures by the central bank unleashed a burst of optimism that’s now quickly cooling. As Beijing takes its time detailing a fiscal spending plan, skepticism is growing whether authorities are willing to deploy greater firepower to turn around the economy and markets.

The next key event is a press briefing by the housing minister on Thursday, where authorities may provide more details of measures to support the country’s slumping property sector and bolster economic growth. Any disappointment from that event may intensify the selloff.

Minister Ni Hong will be the latest senior economic official to speak in public about the government’s pivot toward stabilizing growth, after People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, Minister of Finance Lan Fo’an and the chairman of the country’s economic planning agency, Zheng Shanjie.

--With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.