Malaysia Ex-Premier Mahathir, 99, Hospitalized for Infection

(Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been hospitalized at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur since Tuesday evening, according to his office.

The 99-year-old, who served twice as prime minister, is being treated for lower respiratory tract infection, his spokesman, Sufi Yusoff, said.

Mahathir has been issued medical leave until Oct. 25. He has been in and out of hospital for the past few years. He suffered several heart attacks and underwent bypass surgery.

Mahathir led Malaysia for nearly a quarter century in two different stints before infighting led to his abrupt resignation as prime minister in 2020. He lost in the 2022 general election.

