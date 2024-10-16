US Unveils Eleven-Nation Program to Monitor North Korea’s Nukes

(Bloomberg) -- The US and partners including South Korea and Japan unveiled a new plan to monitor North Korea’s nuclear weapons development after a Russian veto earlier this year triggered the end of a United Nations’ panel of experts’ mandate to report on Pyongyang.

Nations participating in the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team will look to address threats from North Korea’s ballistic missile program and its weapons of mass destruction, according to a statement released Wednesday.

“The goal of the new mechanism is to assist the full implementation of UN sanctions on the DPRK by publishing information based on rigorous inquiry into sanctions violations and evasions attempts,” according to the statement, referring to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The announcement comes a day after North Korea blew up sections of roads in its territory linking to the South in the latest escalation of tensions on the divided peninsula. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been increasing the level of threats against South Korea after saying that he has the right to “annihilate” his southern neighbor.

The 11 nations participating in the program are Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the UK, in addition to the US, South Korea and Japan.

In March, Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution to extend the panel of experts that has reported on North Korea’s development of its nuclear arsenal for 15 years, underscoring Pyongyang’s increasingly close ties with Moscow.

Reports by the panel of experts inform decisions on international sanctions established by the Security Council in a series of resolutions aimed at barring North Korea from developing into a nuclear-armed state. Pyongyang has repeatedly defied the resolutions and continues to develop nuclear warheads and missiles that would carry them.

