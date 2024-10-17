China to Boost Support for Unfinished Properties to $562 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- China said it will expand a program to support “white list” property projects to 4 trillion yuan ($562 billion) from about 2.23 trillion yuan already deployed, adding more ammunition to halt the sector’s decline.

Housing Minister Ni Hong announced the measure at a briefing on Thursday.

The moves followed a slew of earlier announcements by the central government to help the world’s No. 2 economy meet its growth target of around 5% this year. China in late September unveiled a package to shore up its troubled property sector, including cutting borrowing costs on as much as $5.3 trillion in mortgages and easing rules for second-home purchases.

The “white-list” program is part of the country’s top-down plan to ensure unfinished homes are delivered to buyers, many of whom have protested on unfinished construction across the country. As much as 2.23 trillion yuan have been used to support those projects, said Vice Minister Xiao Yuanqi of the National Financial Regulatory Administration.

While property sales “may have improved” in early October, broader economic data is expected to suggest weak momentum, UBS Group AG economists Tao Wang and Ning Zhang wrote in an Oct. 7 note. China will release third-quarter economic figures on Friday.

At the local level, the biggest cities including Beijing and Shanghai widened the eligibility of homebuyers to purchase properties. Smaller ones like Tianjin and Chengdu have scrapped all buying curbs for new homes.

The September stimulus measures will give a marginal boost to the housing market in the fourth quarter, analysts at China Index Holdings said before Thursday’s briefing. Citic Securities Co. sees potential for the market to turn around in major cities.

