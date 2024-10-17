Indrawati Joins Indonesia Policy Meetings After Request to Stay

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto is holding back-to-back meetings to explain the direction of his government with his prospective ministerial picks, ahead of his inauguration on Sunday.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who was asked to stay on in her post, was among the nearly 60 policymakers, politicians and police officials who gathered in Prabowo’s ranch in Bogor, just outside the capital city of Jakarta.

While she has yet to formally confirm the reappointment offer, Indrawati was decked out in the trademark white button-down shirt of Prabowo like the other attendees, and sat through the briefing that started on Wednesday.

The incoming leader discussed geopolitics, economic growth and his campaign pledge to provide free nutritious meals on Wednesday, according to a statement from his Gerindra party. Prabowo emphasized the need to ensure Indonesia’s food and energy independence in the face of global uncertainty, attendees said.

“The president-elect emphasized that we must be self-sufficient in food in the next five years,” said Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, one of over a dozen incumbents that could feature in Prabowo’s cabinet.

Nusron Wahid, who was a part of Prabowo’s presidential campaign team, said that the meeting’s overall message was for ministers to “secure state assets.”

“Forests, land, sea — don’t let them be taken over by foreigners,” Wahid said. “If you get the mandate, work well, don’t be corrupt.”

Another briefing set for Thursday will revolve around Indonesia’s employment, the future of artificial intelligence, anti-corruption efforts and even how to deal with media.

