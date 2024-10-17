Japan Exports Unexpectedly Slip for First Time in 10 Months

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s exports declined for the first time in 10 months in September, sapping momentum from the country’s economic recovery as global demand weakened.

Exports declined 1.7% from a year ago led by falls in cars, mineral fuels and construction machinery, and slipping to negative growth for the first time since November last year, the Ministry of Finance reported Thursday. The reading missed economists’ forecast of a 0.9% gain.

Imports rose 2.1%, compared to the consensus estimate of a 2.8% gain, while the trade deficit narrowed to ¥294.3 billion ($2 billion).

Thursday’s results indicate that Japan’s economy likely received little support from external demand in the third quarter amid a global slowdown. Japan’s economy expanded in the three months through June, partly driven by a rise in private consumption, though the growth also appeared to be a temporary rebound after a deep contraction in the prior period.

The weaker exports reflect sluggish global growth amid growing uncertainty about the outlook in major economies, especially those where central banks have started to cut interest rates to avoid deeper slowdowns. Last month, the Federal Reserve announced a half-percentage-point rate cut to sustain its economy, following a similar decision by its European counterpart. The European Central Bank is expected to lower rates again at its meeting Thursday.

Exports to China sank 7.3%, while those to the US and Europe fell 2.4% and 9%, respectively.

The World Trade Organization recently suggested that global goods trade in 2025 will grow less than initially forecast, as rising instability weighs on economic activity and threatens to disrupt shipments.

(Updates with more details.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.