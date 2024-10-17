Lammy Visits Beijing With UK Still Working Out China Policy

(Bloomberg) -- Foreign Secretary David Lammy will seek to revive UK relations with China this week, even as Beijing carries out military drills around Taiwan, and ahead of the British government’s own audit of the bilateral relationship.

Lammy will have talks and dinner with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the two-day visit to Beijing, before heading to Shanghai to meet British businesses, with boosting economic links on the agenda. The British envoy will also raise issues of national security and human rights, people familiar with the matter said. The new Labour government’s plan for a deep-dive look at UK-China ties will only get underway this week, three and a half months after Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office.

The timing is awkward, after Beijing ordered its second major military drills around Taiwan since President Lai Ching-te took office in May. China flew a record number of warplanes across a US-drawn boundary in the strait, underscoring the intensity of military pressure it’s placing on Taiwan.

“The relationship with China is a deep and complex one and is not one that can be boiled down to just one word,” Starmer’s spokesman, Dave Pares, told reporters on Thursday when asked if China poses a threat to the UK. “We are seeking to set out a consistent, strategic and long-term partnership with China underpinned by sustained, high level and pragmatic engagement.”

Bloomberg also reported this week that senior UK ministers have been informed of widespread and likely successful efforts by Chinese state actors to access its critical infrastructure networks. A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry said in response that “cyber security issues should not be politicized.”

Pares said that UK agencies have long warned that the most advanced threats to its critical infrastructure come from nation states including China, and that the government “will do what is needed” to keep those interests safe. In response to recent military activity around Taiwan, he said it is part of “an ongoing pattern of escalatory activity that’s not conducive to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Without saying whether Lammy would raise the issue with his counterpart, Pares said the UK wants it to be “settled peacefully by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, through a constructive dialog and not through any unilateral attempts to change the status quo.” He also said the UK would like to see the end of the politically motivated prosecution of Jimmy Lai.

Even so, the UK’s new Labour government intends to resume an economic and financial dialog that has been on pause since 2019, when the Conservatives were in power, due to China’s crackdown in Hong Kong and tensions over the Covid-19 pandemic. The focus is on economic cooperation, trade and investment, financial sector regulation and development, climate change, science and innovation.

UK officials say Labour wants a more pragmatic, consistent engagement with China and to cooperate where possible on issues including trade and climate change — while also ensuring it can challenge on issues such as human rights.

“The UK doesn’t want to miss the boat,” said Henry Huiyao Wang, founder of the Center for China and Globalization research group in Beijing, pointing to regular engagement by the US and European Union with China. The visit is the first step toward “warming up” ties and restarting the economic dialog, he said.

