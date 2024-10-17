MUFG-Backed Lender, Others Barred From Giving Loans in India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters building in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. India's central bank set the stage for its first interest rate cut in four years, growing more confident that inflation will ease in coming months. Bonds and stocks advanced. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank on Thursday asked four shadow bankers to stop sanctioning new loans because of high interest rates being charged to customers.

The entities include DMI Finance Ltd, backed by Japanese lender Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group Inc., and Navi Finserv Ltd., backed by Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Walmart-owned e-commerce company Flipkart Private Ltd.

The ban comes a week after Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India, warned shadow lenders against a “growth at any cost” approach without “sustainable business practices and risk management frameworks.”

In addition to usurious pricing, the four shadow lenders violated rules for microfinance loans relating to assessment of household income and the borrowers’ ability to honor monthly repayments, the RBI circular said.

The other shadow lenders in the statement include Arohan Financial Services Ltd., backed by microfinance company Aavishkar Group, and Asirvad Micro Finance Ltd., a subsidiary of Manappuram Finance Ltd.

The four shadow lenders have to stop disbursing loans after Oct. 21, the circular said.

The RBI had in the past sensitized regulated entities on the “need to ensure fair, reasonable and transparent pricing, especially for small value loans,” the circular said. “However, unfair and usurious practices continued to be seen during the course of onsite examinations as well as from the data collected and analysed offsite.”

The regulator also observed violations in Income Recognition & Asset Classification norms, which had led, among others, to repeat lending to pay back earlier loans. Breaches were also found in the gold loan portfolio, disclosure requirements on interest rates and fees, and outsourcing of core financial services.

RBI will review these business restrictions after the lenders take remedial action to follow rules on pricing policy, risk management, customer service and grievance redressal, the circular said.

