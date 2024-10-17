Nokia Cuts Almost 2,000 China Jobs Amid Difficult Telecom Market

The Nokia Oyj headquarters in Espoo, Finland, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Nokia Oyj plans to cut as many as 14,000 jobs, or 16% of its workforce, as a dearth of investment in fifth-generation mobile infrastructure forces it to take cost-cutting measures. Photographer: Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj is to cut almost 2,000 jobs in China, as part of a sweeping cost-reduction program as the Finnish company grapples with a sluggish telecom equipment market, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The job cuts are part of a broad effort announced last year to reduce headcount by as much as 14,000, said the person, who asked not to be identified to discuss a private matter. Nokia employs about 10,400 people in Greater China, according to a 2023 company report.

Nokia and its Nordic rival Ericsson AB have been slashing costs in the face of slow sales, as telecom operators delay or scale back expensive infrastructure upgrades. In China, the world’s largest 5G market, European companies are losing out to local rivals like Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp.

Nokia currently makes up less than 5% the total equipment market share in China, a spokesperson said. Business has become more challenging as US-China trade relations have deteriorated, with Chinese operators rejecting European equipment just as US and some European nations have rejected Chinese tech. Nokia has reduced its exposure to the country, selling its stake in a joint venture in China earlier this year.

The company declined to comment about China job cuts.

Nokia is also cutting 350 more jobs in Europe, 48 of them in Finland, Nokia said on Thursday after notifying unions. The company has already cut 7,500 jobs and said they’ve reduced costs by €500 million so far as part of its wider program, a spokesperson said.

Nokia announced the job cuts, which Reuters reported earlier, on the day it announced sales from the third quarter missed analyst estimates, saying a recovery is happening slower than expected.

