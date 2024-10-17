Pernod Ricard Sales Drop as China and US Weakness Persists

Bottles of whisky at a shop at the Pernod Ricard SA Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery in Emeishan, Sichuan Province, China, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Pernod Ricard SA launched its first China-made whisky as the alcohol giant looks to tap rising local demand for premium liquor despite the countrys sluggish economic recovery. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Pernod Ricard SA said first quarter sales fell more than expected as weak demand in its top markets of China and the US persisted and consumers resisted shelling out on pricey booze.

The French spirits maker, whose brands include Absolut Vodka and Martell Cognac, said sales fell 5.9% on an organic basis to €2.78 billion ($3 billion), below the analysts consensus estimate of €2.84 billion.

Premium liquor producers are facing tepid demand in China amid a real estate crisis in the Asian country that has crimped sales. Wary US consumers are also curbing purchases of top notch booze following a boom during the post pandemic era.

The Paris-based company said quarterly performance was “softer than previously expected” with China sales in sharp decline, dropping 26%. It said the country’s economic woes are now impacting travel in Asia.

Pernod Ricard said it still expects to post net sales growth for this fiscal year. The company expects volumes, which were flat in the quarter as prices fell, to recover during its fiscal 2025 year.

