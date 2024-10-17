Vietnam Tycoon on Death Row Found Guilty in Second Fraud Trial

(Bloomberg) -- A Vietnamese real estate tycoon facing the death penalty for fraud was found guilty on additional charges, showing the extent of the ruling Communist Party’s determination to crack down on corruption.

Truong My Lan was convicted of fraudulent appropriation of property, money laundering and illegally transporting currency across international borders.

The court judge said Lan “will have to take the highest responsibility” in the case. Lan has denied several of the charges. After announcing the guilty verdict, the court immediately broke for recess. Lan’s sentence is expected to be announced after 2pm Vietnam time.

While Vietnam has embarked on a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown that has forced top government officials to step down and sent some senior executives to jail, Lan’s case has grabbed global attention due to the severity of the sentences. Closer to home, the Communist government is showcasing that this is the high-level corruption it wants to go after.

Lan, clad once again in a blue shirt and wearing a mask, sat quietly throughout proceedings in the Ho Chi Minh City court as the ruling took place with a heavy security presence outside the building.

