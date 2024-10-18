Biden Says He Knows Israel’s Response to Iran, But Won’t Detail It

US President Joe Biden delivers statements to the media with Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Biden will look to use his brief visit to Germany to cement cooperation with a key partner that's been in lockstep on supporting Ukraine and his efforts to cultivate ties with allies.

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden indicated that he had details on Israel’s expected response to Iran’s Oct. 1 missile attacks but declined to share those publicly on Friday.

Biden was asked by a reporter if he has an understanding of what Israel would do in response to the attack and when that response would take place.

“Yes and yes,” Biden said in Germany, as he prepared to board Air Force One to return to Washington after a brief visit. Asked if he would share that information, the US president tersely responded “no and no.”

Iran fired about 200 missiles on Israeli targets in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by Israel in Beirut, and the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Both Hezbollah and Hamas are designated terrorist organizations by the US and European Union.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to retaliate, raising fears that the conflict in the Middle East could escalate.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.