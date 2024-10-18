China Tells Lammy Relations With UK at ‘New Starting Point’

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that ties with the UK “stand at a new starting point,” in the clearest signal yet that Beijing is eager for a thaw after the Labour Party’s return to power in London.

Wang made the remarks as he welcomed David Lammy to Beijing on Friday during the UK foreign secretary’s first visit to the country. Lammy is seeking to revive links with the world’s second-largest economy, despite a host of diplomatic differences including China’s support for Russia, its military exercises around democratically run Taiwan and its crackdown on dissent in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

China hoped the pair would “respect each other’s concerns, deepen strategic communication, build a long-term and stable policy framework, restart our various mechanisms for foreign cooperation,” Wang said. Both ministers said they intended to deepen cooperation on green energy, trade, science, technology, health and development.

Lammy’s two-day visit to China — starting with a bilateral meeting and dinner with Yi before heading to Shanghai to meet British business leaders — is only the second by a UK foreign secretary in six years, following Conservative James Cleverly’s trip last year. Before that, clashes over Hong Kong and allegations of Chinese hacking of British institutions had led to a five-year hiatus in top-level exchanges.

Lammy struck a more measured tone than Wang, cautioning that the two sides had “different perspectives” on certain areas. Still, the UK’s new Labour government intends to resume an economic and financial dialogue that was paused in 2019, Bloomberg reported earlier.

The government is moving ahead with the rapprochement, despite only now beginning to work on an “audit” of ties with Beijing. China was the UK’s sixth-biggest individual trading partner after Ireland as of March, according to the Office for National Statistics, with an annual value of almost £87 billion ($110 billion).

UK Seeks to Revive China Economic Ties Amid Taiwan Tensions

The visit comes at an awkward time for the UK. China continues to retain close ties with Russia despite its ongoing war against Ukraine, and Beijing this week ordered its second major military drills around Taiwan since President Lai Ching-te took office in May. Bloomberg reported this week that senior UK ministers have been informed of widespread and likely successful efforts by Chinese state actors to access its critical infrastructure networks.

“Neither of us has an interest in escalation or greater instability as fellow permanent members of the UN Security Council,” Lammy told his counterpart. “We hold special obligations to the global community to show the world that diplomacy can and does work, to show that countries such as ours with different histories and outlooks still find pragmatic solutions to complex challenges and to show that problems are not insurmountable.”

