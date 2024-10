(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will reduce subsidies for its most widely-used petrol, RON95, in mid-2025 as the government seeks to narrow its budget deficit.

“The government plans to implement the targeting of RON95 petrol subsidies in the middle of 2025,” Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in his budget speech on Friday. RON95 is the most heavily subsidized petrol in Malaysia.

