Meloni Defiant on Immigration Plan After Italian Court Objects

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's prime minister, during a news conference following her meeting with Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, at Villa Pamphili in Rome, Italy, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Italy and the UK are poised to reaffirm their pledge to defend Ukraine as Starmer traveled to Rome to seek support for a proposal to let Kyiv use non-US long-range weapons against Russia.

(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she’ll push ahead with a contentious plan to send asylum seekers to Albania after a court in Rome raised objections.

“I have called a cabinet meeting for Monday to approve the rules that serve to overcome this obstacle,” Meloni told reporters during a visit to Beirut, Lebanon, on Friday. “I do not believe it is up to the judiciary to define which countries are safe and which are not.”

A court earlier Friday ruled against the government’s plan to detain 12 migrants at newly opened centers in Albania. The court said the migrants must be taken to Italy, arguing that it’s impossible to recognize the detainees’ countries of origin as “safe countries.”

