Mitsubishi Buys Stake in Top Philippine Fintech For $318 Million

A customer adds credit to his mobile phone by using a Globe Telecom Inc. GCash top-up machine in Taguig city, Metro Manila, the Philippines, on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. Globe is tapping its partnership with Chinese Billionaire Jack Mas Ant Financial for capital, expertise and technology, Cu said in an interview. Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi Corp. will pay 18.4 billion pesos ($318 million) to buy half of a Philippine company that owns a stake in the nation’s top fintech platform GCash.

The Japanese conglomerate will acquire 50% of Ayala Corp.’s AC Ventures Holdings Corp., which owns a 13% stake in Globe Fintech Innovations Inc., the company behind GCash, Ayala said in a stock exchange disclosure on Friday.

Mitsubishi and Ayala, the Philippines’ oldest conglomerate, are also set to sign a memorandum of understanding “for comprehensive collaboration to promote further business development in the Philippines,” expanding a decades-old partnership in areas that include property, energy, water and auto dealerships, Ayala said.

The deal follows Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s acquisition of an 8% stake in GCash in August, which pushed the valuation of the fintech platform that’s also owned by Globe Telecom Inc. and Ant Group, to $5 billion.

News site InsiderPH, which first reported the transaction on Thursday, said AC Ventures will sell primary shares to Mitsubishi to allow the Japanese company to own half of the Ayala venture capital fund, and end up indirectly owning 6.5% of the fintech. Ayala will receive cash, some of which will be used to pay a loan that funded AC Ventures’s purchase of its GCash stake early this year.

