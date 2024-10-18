UK Warns Israel Ministers Risk Sanction for Incendiary Remarks

(Bloomberg) -- The UK has warned Israel that it may sanction two of its senior ministers over “abhorrent” comments they’ve made about civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

British ministers and officials have privately urged Israel to ensure Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir moderate their approach and language surrounding the treatment of Palestinians or risk being personally sanctioned, according to the people, who requested anonymity discussing behind-the-scenes exchanges. Smotrich suggested earlier this year it may be “justified and moral” to starve Gazans, while Ben Gvir praised violent settlers suspected of murdering a teenager in the West Bank last year as “heroes.”

Both ministers have said they don’t fear being punished by Britain. The Israeli Embassy in London didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

If the UK chooses to sanction the pair it would mark a significant step against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, six weeks after Britain suspended some export licenses for arms to Israel. The revelation that Britain has warned Israel comes after Starmer earlier this week addressed the matter in the House of Commons, signaling the UK is examining the possibility of sanctions on the two ministers, who both lead far-right parties within Netanyahu’s governing coalition.

“We are looking at that because they’re obviously abhorrent comments,” Starmer told the House of Commons on Wednesday. Sanctions are likely to be introduced if the Israeli ministers don’t change their language and approach to vulnerable civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, the people said.

Sanctions against individuals usually include measures such as travel bans and asset freezes.

Commenting on the prospect of sanctions earlier this week, Ben Gvir said he wasn’t scared of restrictions and referred to the UK’s colonial past in the region. “The British must realize that the days of the mandate are over,” he said. Smotrich posted a similar reference on X, accusing Britain of one-sided hypocrisy.

“No threat will prevent me from doing the right and moral thing for the citizens of Israel,” Smotrich said. “If the British want to turn up their noses at my Zionist policy, then they will have a crooked nose.”

Former Foreign Secretary David Cameron told the BBC this week that the former Conservative government had been working on plans to place sanctions on Smotrich and Ben Gvir before the UK’s July 4 election and condemned the ministers as “extremist.”

Cameron told the BBC that he hadn’t proceeded with sanctions on the ministers because he was advised it would have been “too much of a political act” during the UK election.

Earlier this week, the UK announced fresh sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers who have incited and promoted violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

