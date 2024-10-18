White House Team to Visit Kyiv to Discuss Plan, Zelenskiy Says

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, during a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. The US on Wednesday announced a new weapons package for Ukraine worth $375 million, including ammunition for rocket systems and artillery, as well as armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says the US White House team will soon visit Ukraine to provide feedback on his so-called “victory plan” that outlines his vision for ending Russia’s invasion.

The Ukrainian leader announced his plan back in August as pressure from allies started mounting for a more concrete outline on ending the war. It includes a plea for an invitation to join NATO and the right to strike deeper inside Russia with western weapons.

“I am waiting for the White House team in Ukraine and it will be here soon,” Zelenskiy said in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels, adding that he’s expecting a response from the US to his plan.

The victory plan contains certain classified addenda concerning plans in military, defense and economy, which were shared with strategic partners like US, the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

Zelenskiy has reiterated that a cease-fire isn’t on the table for negotiations, despite Ukraine’s army facing a lack of ammunition as Russian troops continue advancing in the east.

He also said he agreed with Biden in a phone call on Wednesday that Ukraine will be “getting very frequently, possibly once in every two or three weeks, military packages to support our army.” The packages range “from half a billion to $750 million in order to quickly boost Ukraine’s capability,” Zelenskiy concluded.

