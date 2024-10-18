Yen’s Slide to 150 Puts Japan on Alert for Further Weakening

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top currency official warned he’s watching the market after the yen weakened beyond 150 per dollar, with some strategists predicting further declines.

The Japanese currency rebounded as much as 0.2% to 149.88 per dollar after the official, Atsushi Mimura, said there are currently slightly one-sided, sudden moves in the foreign-exchange market. Yen watchers see the currency depreciating as far as 160 per dollar, largely in part to strong data from the US that’s leading traders to dial back bets on rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Policy uncertainties in Japan and the US are triggering volatility in the yen rate. New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba suggested earlier this month that the nation isn’t ready for more interest rate hikes, though he later said he’s aligned with the Bank of Japan’s views. For the Fed, overnight indexed swaps are suggesting there will be at least two quarter-point rate cuts across its next three meetings until January.

“The market is still over-pricing a rate cut from the Fed, so as we see expectations recede, I think the yen will gradually weaken,” said Tohru Sasaki, chief strategist at Fukuoka Financial Group Inc. “It could go to the 160 level going into next year.”

A further slide in the yen to 150 and 155 may bring forward an earlier rate hike by the BOJ, said Kazuo Momma, a former executive director in charge of monetary policy at the central bank, at a Bloomberg conference last week. He said that the central bank’s July rate hike was 80-90% motivated by yen weakness.

“There is a possibility that the dollar-yen will rise more, so Mimura probably made the comment to curb the yen’s further depreciation,” said Teppei Ino, Tokyo head of global markets research at MUFG Bank Ltd. “At least in terms of the exchange rate, the Bank of Japan is running out of time to spare.”

--With assistance from Daisuke Sakai.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.