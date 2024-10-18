Yoon Holds Meeting to Discuss North Korean Troops Aiding Russia

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency security meeting on Friday to discuss the deployment of North Korean fighters to help Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.

The deployment poses a “serious security threat” to South Korea and the international community, according to a statement from Yoon’s office. It didn’t specify how many troops were dispatched or where exactly they were.

The meeting took place about a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that North Korea is preparing to send 10,000 troops to help Russia. Ukraine officials have for weeks said that North Korean soldiers were fighting in Ukraine, without providing evidence.

The deployment, if confirmed, would mark a major step in Pyongyang’s cooperation with Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed in June to provide immediate military assistance if one of them is attacked. North Korea maintains around 1.28 million active troops, according to South Korea’s defense white paper.

Washington and Seoul have accused Kim of sending artillery shells and ballistic missiles to Russia to aid the Kremlin, charges Pyongyang and Moscow deny.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.