Air India Passengers Delayed by Hoax Bomb Threat in New York

An Airbus SE A350-900 passenger aircraft, operated by Air India Ltd., day two of the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, UK, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The aviation summit is typically a platform for planemakers to rack up multibillion-dollar deals. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Air India passengers arriving in New York from Mumbai on Saturday were delayed by a hoax bomb threat, adding to a string of false alarms the carrier has received this month.

Police for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey examined the aircraft, baggage and cargo after the flight arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport at 8:05 a.m., a spokesperson for the bi-state agency said. No bombs were found and the plane was cleared at 11:15 a.m.

A Delhi-to-Chicago flight landed at Canada’s Iqaluit Airport on Oct. 15 as a precautionary measure after receiving a security threat. The next day, police in Mumbai arrested a minor for allegedly posting online bomb threats to three flights, according to a statement from civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on X.

Air India representatives didn’t reply to a request for comment. At least 60 false alarms have targeted Indian airlines and airports in the first six months of the year.

--With assistance from Shannon D. Harrington.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.