Oil Rebounds as Israel Plans Next Iran Move After Weekend Attack

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed — after slumping almost 8% last week — on tensions in the Middle East, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holding meetings with top aides to discuss the next attack on Iran.

Global benchmark Brent rose toward $74 a barrel, while US counterpart West Texas Intermediate was above $69. On Saturday, a Hezbollah drone exploded next to Netanyahu’s private home, and the following day Israel opened up a fresh military assault on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon. Israel has already vowed to retaliate against Iran for a missile attack at the start of October.

Crude has had a volatile month as traders balance risks to flows from the Middle East, where Israel is facing off with Tehran and its proxies, against signs of weakening demand in China. At the same time, the International Energy Agency has said rising global supplies could lead to a surplus next year, with OPEC+ set to restore some shuttered capacity in stages from December.

Netanyahu’s planning on Sunday for the strike on Iran saw him first meet with close advisers, then the security cabinet. The US has counseled Israel against hitting energy targets in the third-largest OPEC producer, but the prime minister’s office has said the nation will make its own decisions.

While Middle East tensions remain elevated, Brent’s metrics point to physical conditions becoming less tight. The crude benchmark’s three-month spread has narrowed to 91 cents a barrel in backwardation, down from $1.61 about one month ago, and well above $2 three months back.

