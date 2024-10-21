China Slams US, Canada for Warships Transiting in Taiwan Strait

HAIFA, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 29: U.S. Navy soldiers stand aboard the USS Higgins (DDG 76) destroyer on October 29, 2009 in Haifa, Israel. The crew of the USS Higgins is participating in an Israeli-U.S. training exercise called 'Juniper Cobra'. (Photo by Atef Safadi-Pool/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese military criticized the US and Canada for “undermining peace and stability” by sending warships through the Taiwan Strait, just days after Beijing conducted major drills around the island.

The People’s Liberation Army has dispatched air and naval forces to follow and monitor the transit of American destroyer USS Higgins and the Canadian frigate HMCS Vancouver on Sunday, the Eastern Theater Command said in a statement early Monday.

Tensions are escalating in the Taiwan Strait after China last week ordered its second major military drills since President Lai Ching-te took office in May. This comes after Lai’s speech earlier this month, where he said that neither side of the strait is subordinate to the other.

Beijing deployed a record number of warplanes and, for the first time, used its Coast Guard to patrol around the island. A Taiwanese national security official said Beijing also tested missiles on inland targets.

Taiwan condemned the drills, saying they threatened peace and stability in the region. Both the US and Japan also expressed their concerns to Beijing about the exercises.

The PLA said on Monday that its troops are “always on high alert” and will “resolutely defend” national sovereign and regional stability.

