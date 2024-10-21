Meloni Approves New Law to Rescue Flagship Albania Migrant Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government is pushing through new legislation in a bid to salvage her controversial plan on illegal migration, after a court in Rome blocked her long-delayed program to divert asylum seekers to Albania.

The Italian cabinet approved a decree that would legally establish 19 so-called “safe countries” of origin in order to allow her plan to continue, officials told reporters on Monday. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said it would remove “room for wavering interpretation” from the courts.

Meloni’s flagship policy, aimed at stemming the flow of illegal migration, involves rerouting some of those seeking asylum in Italy to a new migration hub in Albania for their claims to be processed.

But the policy ran into trouble last week when a court in Rome ruled that the first group of 12 migrants should be brought back to Italy because they originate from countries that could not be recognized as “safe,” citing a ruling by the European Union’s top court earlier this month.

Italy has repeatedly said the transfer of migrants to processing centers in Albania is in line with European legislation.

“Judges can’t ignore the law,” Justice Minister Carlo Nordio told reporters on Monday, without giving any indication of when transfers of asylum seekers to Albania might resume.

Under the 2023 deal, Albania agreed to receive thousands of male migrants intercepted in international waters each year at two asylum-processing centers on its territory.

The Italian policy has drawn interest from other European countries in the face of rising anti-immigrant sentiment across the bloc. But the hard-right government’s plan has been criticized by the opposition and NGOs, which have described it as a costly and ineffective deterrent to stem crossings over the Mediterranean, long a hot-button political issue in the country.

Earlier Monday, Meloni said her government would continue its “ceaseless” work to “defend the borders and to reiterate a fundamental principle: entry into Italy is only to take place legally, following the rules and procedures in place.”

After the number of migrants arriving by sea surged during Meloni’s first year in office, the administration has overseen a significant decline over the past year — in part due to migration deals Meloni has signed or renewed with northern African countries, including Tunisia.

Tackling illegal migration was one of Meloni’s key campaign promises when voters catapulted her to power two years ago.

