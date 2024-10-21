Metals Rise After Chinese Banks Cut Rates to Aid Property Market

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore and base metals rose after Chinese banks cut their benchmark lending rates, part of a push by Beijing to ensure Asia’s biggest economy meets growth targets for this year.

The reductions in two key rates at the biggest lenders were bigger than economists had expected, and they followed the central bank cutting its key policy rate in September. China’s top leadership had called for lower interest rates and stronger measures to aid the ailing property market, a key source of demand for metals like iron ore, copper and zinc.

Industrial commodities have had a volatile few weeks as investors reacted to a flurry of Chinese government announcements on steps to aid the economy and help it reach the 5% growth target for this year. Iron ore and copper initially surged on the increased efforts by Beijing but then gave up much of the gains on doubts over their effectiveness.

Copper rose 1% to $9,723 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as of 11:32 a.m. in Shanghai, while aluminum and zinc were also up more than 1%. Steelmaking ingredient iron ore climbed 1.4% to $103.10 a ton on the Singapore exchange.

