Modi Touts Stability as Key States Prepare to Vote in India

(Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recent election wins show voters are choosing political continuity in the country as two key states prepare to go to the polls in coming weeks.

His party’s victory in the national election that ended in June was a “message of stability,” Modi said in a speech at an event broadcast by NDTV on Monday. “People of India further strengthened the sentiment of stability during Haryana election.”

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party won a surprise victory in elections in the northern Haryana state earlier this month, giving it a boost before voters in Maharashtra state, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai, and resource-rich Jharkhand go to the polls next month to choose local legislators. In the national elections, the BJP failed to win a majority on its own and formed a coalition with smaller regional parties in order to govern.

The prime minister also touted India’s economic progress and reiterated his ambition to make the country a developed nation by 2047. India was a “ray of hope” amid global uncertainties, he said. “The world knows that the growth and development of India will benefit everyone,” he added.

